UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIU Arrests Two Extortionists

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

SIU arrests two extortionists

The Sindh Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi arrested two extortionists from near Shahabuddin Market near Saddar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi arrested two extortionists from near Shahabuddin Market near Saddar.

According to a press note on Friday, the SIU arrested Ghulam Qasim s/o Ghulam Hussain and Allah Dina s/o Ghulam Haider in an under investigation extortion case No.

647/2020 u/s 385/386/34 PPC of Khawaja Ajmir Nagri police station.

Arrested accused had demanded extortion money of Rs. 500,000 and also collected Rs. 20,000 from a citizen. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Police Station CIA Dina Saddar Money Market From

Recent Stories

Caste discrimination taints corporate India

4 minutes ago

Naryshkin Slams Washington's Claims of Russia Tryi ..

4 minutes ago

Trump's Lead Over Biden in Georgia Shrinks to 665 ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Plans ..

4 minutes ago

Nobody can’t take place of king coach Dean Jones ..

12 minutes ago

E&P companies make 90 discoveries in last six year ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.