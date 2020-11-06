SIU arrests two extortionists

The Sindh Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi arrested two extortionists from near Shahabuddin Market near Saddar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi arrested two extortionists from near Shahabuddin Market near Saddar.

According to a press note on Friday, the SIU arrested Ghulam Qasim s/o Ghulam Hussain and Allah Dina s/o Ghulam Haider in an under investigation extortion case No.

647/2020 u/s 385/386/34 PPC of Khawaja Ajmir Nagri police station.

Arrested accused had demanded extortion money of Rs. 500,000 and also collected Rs. 20,000 from a citizen. Further investigations are underway.