SIU arrests two for supplying drugs to students, teachers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police arrested two suspects on Wednesday for allegedly supplying drugs to students and teachers near educational institutions.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SIU Karachi, the arrests were made during a raid on a drug den operated by the notorious drug cartel of Syed Bacha in the Machar Colony area. The suspects, identified as Saeed Ali and Maqsood Ali, were found in possession of 8.665 kilograms of hashish, 840 grams of crystal meth (Ice), and 260 grams of powdered narcotics.

The suspects reportedly supplied drugs in the West district of Karachi, targeting educational institutions, and admitted to distributing narcotics in several upscale localities of the city.

Both individuals are said to be members of the organized drug cartel led by Syed Bacha.

Police confirmed that the suspects are repeat offenders who have previously served jail time. FIRs have been registered, and further investigations are underway.