SIU arrests two members of arms smugglers gang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday claimed to have arrested two members of an inter-provincial gang involved in delivering arms across the country.

According to a press release, accused Essa Khan and Faqeer Gul arrested from Sohrab Goth area, purchased arms from Peshawar and delivered it in different parts of the country.

They told the investigating authorities that arms shopkeepers in Peshawar received orders online and arrested accused were asked to deliver the same.

Accused Essa revealed that he had delivered about 50 pistols in Karachi.

SIU had registered cases against arrested and further investigations were underway.