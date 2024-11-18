Open Menu

SIU Arrests Two Peddlers, Recovers Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Karachi Police arrested two accused and recovered drugs from their possession

According to a news release on Monday, the SIU team arrested the accused Attaullah and Abdul Sattar while operating in Malir City area and recovered ice drugs from their possession.

The accused belong to an organized gang of inter-provincial drug dealers. The accused used to smuggle drugs from Balochistan and KPK and supply them in Karachi.

During initial interrogation, the accused have revealed supplying drugs in different parts of Karachi, especially in Malir district.

A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigations are underway.

