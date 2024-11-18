SIU Arrests Two Peddlers, Recovers Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Karachi Police arrested two accused and recovered drugs from their possession
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Karachi Police arrested two accused and recovered drugs from their possession.
According to a news release on Monday, the SIU team arrested the accused Attaullah and Abdul Sattar while operating in Malir City area and recovered ice drugs from their possession.
The accused belong to an organized gang of inter-provincial drug dealers. The accused used to smuggle drugs from Balochistan and KPK and supply them in Karachi.
During initial interrogation, the accused have revealed supplying drugs in different parts of Karachi, especially in Malir district.
A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024
UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab
Current Account records a surplus of $349 million in Oct 24: SBP
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed
Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's children: Azma Bokha ..4 minutes ago
-
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered4 minutes ago
-
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes4 minutes ago
-
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties4 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed4 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Boxer Waseem discuss international championship hosting4 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at NADRA office4 minutes ago
-
Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry pays tribute to late Senator Ilyas Bilour16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal entry of vehicles underway16 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan16 minutes ago