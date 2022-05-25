UrduPoint.com

SIU Arrests Two, Recovers Stolen Cars, Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

SIU arrests two, recovers stolen cars, drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police arrested two including an auto thieve and a drug peddler in separate actions.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the SIU arrested a car thieve identified as Syed Nauman from Gulistan e Jauhar Block-7 and recovered two cars bearing registration numbers AJG-940 and AEM-005.

In another action, SIU arrested a drug peddler identified as Gul Zareen from Pak Colony area and recovered 5.850 kg hashish from his possession.

Cases against both arrested had been registered.

