SIU arrests two, recovers stolen cars, drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police arrested two including an auto thieve and a drug peddler in separate actions.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the SIU arrested a car thieve identified as Syed Nauman from Gulistan e Jauhar Block-7 and recovered two cars bearing registration numbers AJG-940 and AEM-005.

In another action, SIU arrested a drug peddler identified as Gul Zareen from Pak Colony area and recovered 5.850 kg hashish from his possession.

Cases against both arrested had been registered.