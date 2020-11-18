UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIU Arrests Two Street Criminals

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:26 PM

SIU arrests two street criminals

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi arrested two motorcycle lifters and street criminals from Sumaira Garden Service Road, Sector 5-C, Surjani Town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi arrested two motorcycle lifters and street criminals from Sumaira Garden Service Road, Sector 5-C, Surjani Town.

The arrested were identified as Saad s/o Ghulam Muhammad and Muhammad Faisal s/o Muhammad Ali, according to a press note on Wednesday.

The SIU also recovered unlicensed pistols from their possession.

Both accused were involved in number of motorcycles lifting and other street crimes in the megalopolis.

Further investigations against arrested were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi CIA Road Muhammad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Armenian President Appoints Ara Ayvazyan Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago

Georgian Opposition Holds Peaceful Post-Election R ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Rejects German Diplomat's 'Pseudo-Historica ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker hands over three ambulan ..

4 minutes ago

Hazara traffic police booked 1732 underage motorcy ..

8 minutes ago

Crackdown against gas compressor directed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.