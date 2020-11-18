SIU arrests two street criminals

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi arrested two motorcycle lifters and street criminals from Sumaira Garden Service Road, Sector 5-C, Surjani Town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi arrested two motorcycle lifters and street criminals from Sumaira Garden Service Road, Sector 5-C, Surjani Town.

The arrested were identified as Saad s/o Ghulam Muhammad and Muhammad Faisal s/o Muhammad Ali, according to a press note on Wednesday.

The SIU also recovered unlicensed pistols from their possession.

Both accused were involved in number of motorcycles lifting and other street crimes in the megalopolis.

Further investigations against arrested were underway.