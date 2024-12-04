SIU Arrests Two Street Criminals
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police arrested two alleged street criminals from Liaquatabad area.
According to spokesman for SIU Karachi on Wednesday, a team of SIU acting on a tip off conducted a raid in Liaquatabad no.
10 and arrested two suspects identified as Hassan Raza and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman alias Zardari.
The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle from their possessions.
During initial interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in dacoities and street crimes in different areas of Karachi along with their other accomplices.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.
