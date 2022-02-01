UrduPoint.com

SIU Arrests Two Street Criminals After Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 07:48 PM

SIU arrests two street criminals after encounter

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police Tuesday arrested two alleged street criminals in injured condition from near Northern Bypass after an encounter and recovered illegal pistols from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police Tuesday arrested two alleged street criminals in injured condition from near Northern Bypass after an encounter and recovered illegal pistols from their possession.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz, a team of SIU acting on a tip off reached near Northern Bypass when the street criminals noticed police party approaching them, they started firing.

After an exchange of firing two accused identified Rajab and Faiz Muhammad were arrested while their accomplice Younus managed to escape from the scene.

The police also recovered two illegal pistols from arrested accused. While both injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.

