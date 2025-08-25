SIU arrests two suspects involved in street crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) / CIA Police arrested two suspects allegedly involved in multiple street crimes following a tip-off, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh said on Monday.

According to the SSP, the suspects were taken into custody during a raid in Korangi’s Nasir Colony.

Police recovered two pistols and four snatched mobile phones from their possession.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to several incidents of robbery at gunpoint, where they used to snatch expensive mobile phones and cash from citizens. The stolen phones were later sold online through an app.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Hamza and Ashraf. A case has been registered against them at the SIU, while further interrogation is underway, the SSP added.