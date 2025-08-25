SIU Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Street Crimes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) / CIA Police arrested two suspects allegedly involved in multiple street crimes following a tip-off, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh said on Monday.
According to the SSP, the suspects were taken into custody during a raid in Korangi’s Nasir Colony.
Police recovered two pistols and four snatched mobile phones from their possession.
During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to several incidents of robbery at gunpoint, where they used to snatch expensive mobile phones and cash from citizens. The stolen phones were later sold online through an app.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Hamza and Ashraf. A case has been registered against them at the SIU, while further interrogation is underway, the SSP added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi vows modernization of Pakistan Railways Mechanical Department5 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two suspects involved in street crimes5 minutes ago
-
PBS, UNFPA hold 3-day capacity-building workshop on ‘Data Interpretation and Use’15 minutes ago
-
ECP sets October 5 for PP-73 Sargodha by-election15 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses citizen's appeal against sister's inheritance share15 minutes ago
-
15 outlaws arrested, narcotics, arms seized15 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM reviews district ADP 2025-26, approves Rs55 bn allocation25 minutes ago
-
NFC Award vital opportunity to promote harmony between strong federation, provinces: CM Bugti25 minutes ago
-
Decision to further strengthen CCD in Punjab25 minutes ago
-
Governor KP stresses immediate relief, rehabilitation for flood victims25 minutes ago
-
ITP vows strict action against parking violations35 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz inaugurates 'National Tree Plantation Campaign 2025'35 minutes ago