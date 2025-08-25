Open Menu

SIU Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Street Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM

SIU arrests two suspects involved in street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) / CIA Police arrested two suspects allegedly involved in multiple street crimes following a tip-off, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh said on Monday.

According to the SSP, the suspects were taken into custody during a raid in Korangi’s Nasir Colony.

Police recovered two pistols and four snatched mobile phones from their possession.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to several incidents of robbery at gunpoint, where they used to snatch expensive mobile phones and cash from citizens. The stolen phones were later sold online through an app.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Hamza and Ashraf. A case has been registered against them at the SIU, while further interrogation is underway, the SSP added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

10 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan