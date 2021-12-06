SIU arrests two thieves, recovers stolen motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police Monday arrested two motorcycle thieves from Mochko area and recovered two stolen motorcycles, two pistols and two master keys from their possession.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz arrested accused used to steal motorcycles from different areas and park them in the parking lots of two private hospitals from where they used to get parking slips for motorcycles.

They used to sell stolen motorcycles to different people. After the deal, the parking slip was given to the buyer who would show the slip and take the motorcycles from the parking lot of hospitals.

Arrested Haider Khan and Muhammad Faisal were involved in 11 different cases including 9 of motorcycles lifting.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.