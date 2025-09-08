SIU Bust Inter-provincial Drug Network, Seize 15kg Of Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in running an inter-provincial drug network and recovered more than 15 kilograms of hashish, SSP SIU Arif Aslam Rao said on Monday.
According to the SSP, the arrested men, identified as Shaukat Ali, Umar, Abdul Sabir, and Faheem, were sourcing drugs from Balochistan and Hub and then distributing them across Karachi.
He added that the group was using online delivery services to supply the drugs within the city.
A case has been registered against the suspects at the SIU, while further investigation is underway.
