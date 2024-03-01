SIU Busts Drug Peddling Ring
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Karachi Police announced on Friday apprehending a gang of drug peddlers and seized drugs along with a vehicle from their possession.
According to SSP SIU, a three member gang was apprehended from North Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA). The individuals arrested were identified as Muhammad Bilal, Aziz, and Irshad.
The SIU confiscated 3.710kg of hashish and recovered a car utilized for the transportation and distribution of drugs.
During initial inquiries, they disclosed acquiring drugs from a suspect named Asghar in Balochistan. They conducted drug sales from the confiscated car across various parts of Karachi.
A case has been filed against the suspects at the SIU police station, and efforts are underway to retrieve data of the seized car.
Further investigations are underway.
