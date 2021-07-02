UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIU CIA Karachi Arrests Alleged Robber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

SIU CIA Karachi arrests alleged robber

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) CIA Karachi on Friday arrested an alleged robber identified as Adnan son of Ghulam Nabi and recovered one 30 Bore pistol and bullets from his possession.

According to police sources, the accused is reportedly involved in multiple cases of robberies including snatching of mobile phone and cash Rs 1,60,000, accompanied by his accomplice namely Nabeel and Mian alias Pathan, from a van supplying dairy products, from the area of Light House here.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Mobile CIA Van Nabeel From

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

36 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

40 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.