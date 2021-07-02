SIU CIA Karachi arrests alleged robber

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) CIA Karachi on Friday arrested an alleged robber identified as Adnan son of Ghulam Nabi and recovered one 30 Bore pistol and bullets from his possession.

According to police sources, the accused is reportedly involved in multiple cases of robberies including snatching of mobile phone and cash Rs 1,60,000, accompanied by his accomplice namely Nabeel and Mian alias Pathan, from a van supplying dairy products, from the area of Light House here.