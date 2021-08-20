UrduPoint.com

SIU Constable Involved In Kidnapping Of Trader Was Absent From Duty Since July 27: SSP Arbaz

SIU constable involved in kidnapping of trader was absent from duty since July 27: SSP Arbaz

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Friday clarified that the SIU constable arrested for involvement in kidnapping of a trader was absent from his duties since July 27 this year.

According to SSP Capt (Retd) Haider Raza, Constable Malik Arbaz Khan who was arrested by district East police for kidnapping a trader from Defence area about two days back, had taken 10-day leaves for his marriage on July 16 and later did not resume his duties.

The SSP said a show cause notice was issued to him and his salary was also stopped. "The criminal act of abducting a citizen was his personal.

The SIU has nothing to do with his illegal act, therefore, SIU must not be defamed in this regard", said the SSP.

Earlier, East police two days back had arrested five accused including two policemen over charges of kidnapping a trader.

The accused had demanded Rs2 million for the release of kidnapped trader.

Arrested accused Arbaz (SIU) constable, Zeeshan, Nasir Jamal, Safdar and Noman had identified themselves as officials of Federal Investigation Agency while abducting the trader.

They had also tortured the kidnapped trader.

