SIU Crackdown On Extortionists; Arrests Four

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The special investigation unit (SIU) of Karachi Police, carried out a successful operation, arresting multiple suspects involved in extortion activities across the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the team launched raids in various parts of the city, resulting in the capture of key members of an extortion ring, according to SSP SIU on Friday.

The arrested individuals had been threatening local businesses and demanding extortion money. They are believed to be linked to criminal organizations in Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). During the raids, the SIU seized weapons, including pistols and ammunition, from the suspects.

The arrested have been identified as Mir Gulab Baloch, Muhammad Bakhsh Baloch, Ghulam Hussain Baloch, and Nazir Hussain Baloch. Further investigations are underway, and additional arrests are expected as authorities continue their crackdown on extortion activities.

