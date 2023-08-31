KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday unearthed a gang involved in series of thefts of K-Electric's heavy goods and arrested one of the gang member.

According to spokesman for SIU, on August 14th, 12 armed suspects entered K-Electric's Jacob Line grid station. The accused tied the security guards and other staff with ropes and took away 70 meters of copper wire, two batteries, AC, water dispenser, CCTV-DVR system, GSM equipment, search lights in a vehicle they brought with them at gunpoint.

A case of the incident was registered in the Police Station Brigade.

This month there were 5 incidents of theft of K-Electric's valuables from different places and a robbery was reported. The SIU was handed over the investigation of the above mentioned case and was tasked with arresting the accused involved in these incidents and recovering the stolen/looted goods.

The SIU began working on the task through intelligence networks and other sources. Meanwhile, the SIU received information that an operative of the gang involved in these incidents was present in Jamshed quarters.

Acting on the information, SIU arrested a gang member Rehman Shah son of Muhammad Jan from Patel Para, Jamshed Quarters.

The arrested accused disclosed the series of thefts and robbery of K-Electric's heavy goods this month. The accused said some of the stolen and looted goods of K-Electric in various incidents had been concealed by his gang in Keamari.

The SIU upon his indication recovered a large amount of stolen and looted goods and a vehicle in which the goods were being carried after the incident from a place located at Tapu, near Haqqani Masjid, Sikandarabad, Keamari.

The concerned police stations were being informed about the arrest of accused. Further investigations were underway.