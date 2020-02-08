SIUT achieved many milestones in journey of its transformation, expansion: Dr Adeeb Rizvi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Director of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation Prof Dr Adib ul Hassan Rizvi said SIUT had achieved many milestones in the journey of its transformation and expansion.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 3-day international urological conference titled '20th Annual PAUS Urology Conference' at a local hotel here Friday night, Dr Rizvi said the expansion was carried out in view of the requirements of the patients.

The event, which was themed 'urology care for everyone and everywhere' was the first conference of the urological surgeons in Hyderabad, organized by Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS), Hyderabad chapter.

Dr Rizvi said patients from all over Pakistan had benefited from the services being provided by the SIUT.

He told that the institute continued to provide quality health services for free round the clock to the patients who come from all parts of the country.

"This becomes possible only when we realize the philosophy that every human being has the right of access to the best health services," he observed.

The Sindh Assembly's Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, who spoke as the chief guest, said the Sindh government was working under the vision of improving the health delivery system.

He praised the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for deciding to enhance the provincial health budget in fiscal 2019-20.

Durrani pointed out the opening of the centers of National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases, Karachi, in many cities of Sindh as the commitment of the provincial government for the better health services.

"There is a need to establish the dialysis centers at the district and taluka levels across the province," he underscored.

He said Dr Rizvi had been continuously visiting the rural parts of Sindh and he was best suited to identify the places which need such centers.

He called for improving the medical studies of the renal diseases in the medical universities in the province.

"The urological surgeons should also set up more kidney transplant centers," he advised.

The speaker welcomed the foreign and local delegates who attended the event.

Earlier, PAUS Hyderabad chapter President Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman Memon, who organized the conference, said the conference provided a forum to exchange views on the latest research and knowledge in the field of urology.

He added that it would be a great opportunity for the young doctors to produce their own research work.

He praised Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for providing state-of-the-art facilities to perform delicate surgeries.

Head of Department of Urology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Dr Javed Altaf Jat said the pre-symposium workshops during which live surgeries were performed would help the new urologists sharpen their skill.

Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani spoke about the services of his university.

As many as 6 scientific and technical sessions were held on the first day including the sessions on renal oncology, bladder cancer and surgeries, paediatric urology, reconstructive urology, prostrate cancer and oral and moderated poster presentations.

The prominent international urologists who delivered presentations include Prof Matin Sheriff, Prof Abbas Basiri, Prof Muhammad Shamim Khan, Prof Saeed Akhtar and Prof Hammad Athar, among others.