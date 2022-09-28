SIUT actively extends free medical aid in flood-hit areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has been actively participating in providing free medical assistance across the country's flood-hit areas.

SIUT's medical teams organized free medical camps to provide medical assistance in different areas of Sindh, Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan, said a statement on Wednesday.

Besides the medical camps, at tent cities, SIUT mobile medical services are also provided in far-flung areas.

Thousands of malaria, dengue, skin disease, chest infection, and diarrhea cases were observed and the suspected patients get screened for malaria and dengue and were provided medicine.

The team also provided services and awareness including maternal and child healthcare services, and nutrition.