SIUT Announces Launch Of Pakistan’s First Medical Documentary Web Series
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Azadfilm, in collaboration with the Robotic Surgery Department of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), announces the launch of Pakistan’s first medical documentary web series. The series focuses on advancements in medical technology and aims to inform both the medical community and the public about improved surgical options.
According to the press release issued by SIUT, The web series highlights the importance of accessible, advanced healthcare for Pakistan’s population of 250 million.
It reflects SIUT’s ongoing efforts to adopt new medical technologies and improve patient care through innovation.
This medical web series is conceptualized by Saima Saleem and directed by Jami, with Dr Irfan Rizvi as executive producer.
