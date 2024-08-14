Open Menu

SIUT Celebrates Independence Day With Enthusiasm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SIUT celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Sukkur celebrated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with great fervor and patriotism here.

Executive Director Dr Iqbal Daudpoto led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Chhablani center SIUT premises, which was attended by the Surgeons, staff, and other distinguished officials.

The event commenced with the recitation of the national anthem, followed by the hoisting of the national flag.

On the occasion, participants planted a tree within the SIUT’ premises, symbolizing growth and a greener future for Pakistan.

Prayers were then offered, seeking the progress and prosperity and the overall security of the nation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Sukkur Progress Independence Event

