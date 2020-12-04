UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIUT Condoles Demise Of Mir Zafarullah Jamali

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

SIUT condoles demise of Mir Zafarullah Jamali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Director of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Professor Adib Rizvi along with other staff members of the Institute condoled the sad demise of former Prime Minister Mir Zafaruallah Khan Jamali.

In a message of condolence to the members of the bereaved family the Director of SIUT paid tributes to late Prime Minister and described him as a gentleman politician with sagacity and above all compassion.

He said the deceased was a great friend of SIUT and always took keen interest in the progress and activities of the Institute.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Progress Family All Sad

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

6 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

24 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

29 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

30 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

31 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.