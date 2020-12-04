SIUT condoles demise of Mir Zafarullah Jamali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Director of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Professor Adib Rizvi along with other staff members of the Institute condoled the sad demise of former Prime Minister Mir Zafaruallah Khan Jamali.

In a message of condolence to the members of the bereaved family the Director of SIUT paid tributes to late Prime Minister and described him as a gentleman politician with sagacity and above all compassion.

He said the deceased was a great friend of SIUT and always took keen interest in the progress and activities of the Institute.