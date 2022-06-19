UrduPoint.com

SIUT Honours Memory Of Dr. Jaffar Naqvi

Published June 19, 2022

SIUT honours memory of Dr. Jaffar Naqvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Rich tributes were paid to leading physician and nephrologist Dr. Ali Jaffer Naqvi at a memorial meeting organised by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

Dr. Naqvi -- who was fondly considered the father of Nephrology, a specialised branch of renal treatment, in the country -- had passed away in recent weeks.

Renowned doctors and medical experts from various parts of the world took part in memorial services along with their Pakistani counterpart to pay homage to a Pakistani doctor who placed the country on the global map of medical world.

The proceedings began with the address of his daughter, who is a senior nephrologist from Chicago.

Speakers pointed out that due to his incomparable dedication and unrelenting determination, Dr.

Naqvi established the first registry of dialysis patients in the country that has completed 14th year of its existence. Dialysis registry plays a crucial role in treatment of patients of the end stage renal disease.

SIUT Director Professor Adib Rizvi, who is a leading urologist of the country, also paid glowing tributes to his senior colleague and said Dr. Naqvi was instrumental in his career building.

Surgeon Rizvi said late nephrologist, as a founder of establishing and developing the specialised field of Nephrology in Pakistani in medical institutions, had greatly contributed toward betterment of our health system.

The senior most nephrologist from New Delhi also paid rich tributes to Dr. Naqvi and lauded his splendid contributions for the promotion of health facilities in Pakistan.

