SIUT Organizes Daylong Event To Celebrate 'World Kidney Day'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Chablani Center on Tuesday organized a daylong event in connection with the 'World Kidney Day'.

Director, SIUT Sukkur, Dr Iqbal Daudpoto on the occasion said, "The day is an international annual event celebrated across the globe, aimed at creating mass awareness of the diagnosis, treatment options and more importantly prevention of kidney diseases.

" "The leading causes of chronic kidney diseases are primarily diabetes, kidney glomerular diseases and high blood pressure." "Other causes are excessive use of pain killers, some Hakeemi medicines, genetic disorders, by birth defects, stone disease, infections, environmental pollution and unhygienic conditions, and older age, he added.

Dr Abdul Saboor Soomro, Dr Tufail Peechuhu and others also spoke on the occasion.

A large number of people participated in the event and availed the facilities.

