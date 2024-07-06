Open Menu

SIUT Students’ Volunteer Program Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 11:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) recently celebrated the culmination of its summer session volunteer program with a certificate awarding ceremony for Batches 58 & 59.

This initiative, which began in 2006, continues to shape the youth of Pakistan, instilling in them a deep sense of community service and civic responsibility, said a press release.

The SIUT students’ volunteer program has emerged as a cornerstone of educational enrichment, engaging students from diverse educational backgrounds, including 9th, 10th, first, and second year, and O & A levels.

Over the years, around 7,000 young individuals have completed this transformative program, gaining invaluable insights and skills that go beyond traditional classroom learning.

At the heart of the program are comprehensive orientation sessions that not only acquaint participants with SIUT’s mission of free quality treatment for all with dignity & compassion, but also prepare them for a week-long journey of learning and service.

Participants were exposed to a spectrum of disciplines including urology, nephrology, dialysis, transplantation, oncology, hepatogaestroenterology, robotic surgery, personal hygiene, and biomedical ethics through interactive lectures and hands-on workshops.

Under the patronage of Prof. Adib Rizvi, Director & Founder of SIUT, the program emphasizes empathy and compassion. It plays a pivotal role in developing participants' understanding of and response to the challenges faced by marginalized communities.

Interactive sessions with pediatric patients and workshops on first aid by Hilal e Ahmer and community health services not only broaden students’ horizons but also equip them with essential skills for societal welfare.

The certificate awarding ceremony was a testament to the program’s impact, featuring heartfelt speeches from junior and senior volunteers who described their experiences as life-changing.

Parents and teachers alike praised the program for its positive influence on students, noting visible changes in their children’s attitudes towards service and empathy.

Participants were recognized for their dedication with certificates and tokens of appreciation from SIUT, inspiring them to persist as empathetic leaders within their communities.

