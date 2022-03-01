SIUT Sukkur chalks out awareness Programe on World Kidney day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Sukkur has chalk out to organize a program for public education and awareness at its Sukkur camp in connection of World Kidney Day, said Director SIUT Dr Iqbal Daudpoto here on Tuesday.

In this connection, free tests and consultation weould be provided to patients at Chablani Centre, SIUT Sukkur.

The teams of doctors and specialists will present and provide expert advice to public at large, and carry out free medical tests and consultation, said Dr Iqbal.