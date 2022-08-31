UrduPoint.com

SIUT Teams Rushed To Flood Affected Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SIUT teams rushed to flood affected areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) the country's known tertiary medical care institution has rushed two medical teams to the flood affected areas as a part to provide relief to vulnerable and affected population.

A full fledged medical team is based in Uthal of Lasbela district comprising doctors, specialists and para medical staff with them attended patients and provided them treatment on the spot, said a statement on Wednesday.

Patients were mostly suffering from malaria, diarrhea, respiratory infection, fever, diabetes, blood pressure, trauma and gastrological disorders.

Immediate medical cover was provided to them and required medicines were also distributed on the spot.

Another team with same composition of doctors, specialists and support staff has traveled in Sukkur and Larkana region.

Turn out of affected population in this region was massive. Most of the patients who reported were found suffering from dengue, skin ailments, high fever, anaemia and gastrological disorders.

SIUT has always responded whenever national calamities stuck the country. Teams were sent in 2010 floods and earthquake which rocked the country in 2005.

Related Topics

Sindh Earthquake Dengue Flood Sukkur Larkana Same Lasbela Uthal From Blood

Recent Stories

SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

14 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

1 hour ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

2 hours ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.