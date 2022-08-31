SIUT teams rushed to flood affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) the country's known tertiary medical care institution has rushed two medical teams to the flood affected areas as a part to provide relief to vulnerable and affected population.

A full fledged medical team is based in Uthal of Lasbela district comprising doctors, specialists and para medical staff with them attended patients and provided them treatment on the spot, said a statement on Wednesday.

Patients were mostly suffering from malaria, diarrhea, respiratory infection, fever, diabetes, blood pressure, trauma and gastrological disorders.

Immediate medical cover was provided to them and required medicines were also distributed on the spot.

Another team with same composition of doctors, specialists and support staff has traveled in Sukkur and Larkana region.

Turn out of affected population in this region was massive. Most of the patients who reported were found suffering from dengue, skin ailments, high fever, anaemia and gastrological disorders.

SIUT has always responded whenever national calamities stuck the country. Teams were sent in 2010 floods and earthquake which rocked the country in 2005.