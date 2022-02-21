SIUT to establish robotic surgery unit in Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) will soon establish a robotic surgery unit at its Chablani Medical Center in Sukkur.

The decision to set up the unit was conveyed by the Director of the Institute Professor Adib Rizvi in a communication to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a statement issued by SIUT here on Monday.

The proposed unit likely to start functioning by the end of next month.

The Director SIUT reminded the provincial Chief Minister in his communication that in line with the policy " SIUT firmly believes in extending its clinical facilities to the remote parts of the province so that population living in far flung areas can avail state of the art modern surgical facilities at their door step".

The SIUT is already running a full-fledged hospital in Sukkur called Chablani Medical Center.

The first free robotic surgery department and training center of SIUT was inaugurated by CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in in Karachi recent weeks.

Robotic surgery has been described as the " surgery of the future" in the world of medical sciences.

The surgery has already gained momentum in the developed world. It has some redeeming salient features as it leaves little surgical scars, less loss of blood, and limited stay of the patient at the hospital.

The robotic unit of SIUT Karachi has already performed over 1000 surgeries during the past few months. All surgeries and treatment at SIUT is provided free with dignity.