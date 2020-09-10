Six accused arrested, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Police during the drive against anti social elements claimed to have arrested six accused from different areas of the district and recovered 6.180 kg hashish, one Kalashnikov and three pistols from their possession .

The accused arrested include Muhammad Shafiq r/o Malik Mala, Khalid Hussain and Muhammad Majid both r/o Haji Shah, Muhammad Tariq r/o Domel, Amir Mukhtiar r/o Jandial and Bali Khan r/o Kamra.