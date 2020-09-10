UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Accused Arrested, Contraband Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Six accused arrested, contraband seized

Police during the drive against anti social elements claimed to have arrested six accused from different areas of the district and recovered 6.180 kg hashish, one Kalashnikov and three pistols from their possession

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Police during the drive against anti social elements claimed to have arrested six accused from different areas of the district and recovered 6.180 kg hashish, one Kalashnikov and three pistols from their possession .

The accused arrested include Muhammad Shafiq r/o Malik Mala, Khalid Hussain and Muhammad Majid both r/o Haji Shah, Muhammad Tariq r/o Domel, Amir Mukhtiar r/o Jandial and Bali Khan r/o Kamra.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Army Chief

6 minutes ago

Atiqa Odho extends support to Nauman Ijaz

13 minutes ago

UVAS organised workshop on “How to Win a Researc ..

24 minutes ago

Huawei Announces New Developer Technologies Capabl ..

27 minutes ago

CBUAE outlines key policy responses to encourage p ..

34 minutes ago

Macron Says EU Should Aspire to Hold Common Positi ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.