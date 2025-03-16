Six accused held with over 8 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against drug suppliers on Sunday held six suspects with more than 8 kilograms of drugs.

According to the police spokesman, the Sadiqabad Police recovered 250 grams of ice and 110 grams of heroin from accused Faisal.

The Pirwadhai Police nabbed accused Umair with 2.4 kg charas while City Police arrested accused Rameez recovering 2.2 kg of the contraband item.

The Dhamial Police took two accused Shayan and Asad Sarwar on the recovery of 1.48 kg and 550 grams charas respectively, while the Ratta Amral Police recovered 1.4 kg of the contraband item from accused Wisal.