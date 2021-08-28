UrduPoint.com

Six Accused Involved In Gutka Business Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:17 PM

Six accused involved in gutka business arrested

As many as six suspects allegedly involved in gutka/mawa business were arrested by district West Police on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as six suspects allegedly involved in gutka/mawa business were arrested by district West Police on Saturday.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, arrested identified as Anwar, Abdul Hakeem, Kamran, Hamza, Abdul Qayyum and Ali Muhammad were involved in preparation, supply and sale of hazardous gutka/mawa in different areas of district.

Police also recovered 37kg betel nuts, three packets of tobacco and huge quantity of prepared gutka/mawa from their possession besides a motorbike used for the purpose of supply and sale was also seized.

Cases against all arrested were registered at Mominabad and Pirabad police stations while further investigations were underway.

