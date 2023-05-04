Six accused involved in various cases arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The District City Police on Thursday claimed to arrest six accused including one street criminal, three motorcycle lifters and two alleged drug dealers.

One pistol along with rounds, three stolen motorcycles, 55 grams of myth-ice and 660 grams of hashish were recovered from the accused, said police sources.

The accused were arrested from the jurisdiction of Nabi Bakhsh and Chakiwara police stations.

The accused have been identified as Arsalan, Kamran, Naeem Ahmed Awan, Aamir alias Baba Vidyal, Samiullah and Farhan Ali.

Cases have been registered against the accused in the respective police stations and their criminal records are being ascertained.