Six accused ready to pay Rs75 m in plea bargain: Court told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Accountability Court-I (AC-I) Monday was informed by the National Accountability Bureau NAB ) that the six accused of the Sindh Roshan Programme scam had expressed willingness to pay Rs 75 million in plea bargain.

The accused included Aslam Pervaiz, Abdul Rasheed Channa, Zafar Enterprises, Aziz Tehseen, Baldev and Abid Araein, the NAB prosecutor told AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

He said call-up notices had been served to three accused Aziz Tehseen, Baldev and Abid Araein. Aslam Pervaiz Memon and Abdul Rasheed were accused of misappropriating Rs 2.5 million and Rs 5 million respectively in contracts, he added.

Similary, he said, the Zafar Enterprises had caused a loss of Rs 64.

2 million to the Sindh government.

Meanwhile, the same court granted the National Accountability Bureau 10-day more physical remand of two accused in the Sindh Rosham Programme case connected with the fake accounts scam.

The two accused Abdul Shakoor and Abdul Sattar Qureshi were produced before the AC-I Judge after ending of their physical remand time.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor informed the court regarding the development in the investigations and prayed the judge to grant their further physical remand for recovery of relevant record from them.

The court accepted the request and extended their physical remand till October 24.