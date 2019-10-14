UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Accused Ready To Pay Rs75 M In Plea Bargain: Court Told

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:57 PM

Six accused ready to pay Rs75 m in plea bargain: Court told

The Accountability Court-I (AC-I) Monday was informed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that the six accused of the Sindh Roshan Programme scam had expressed willingness to pay Rs 75 million in plea bargain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Accountability Court-I (AC-I) Monday was informed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that the six accused of the Sindh Roshan Programme scam had expressed willingness to pay Rs 75 million in plea bargain.

The accused included Aslam Pervaiz, Abdul Rasheed Channa, Zafar Enterprises, Aziz Tehseen, Baldev and Abid Araein, the NAB prosecutor told AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

He said call-up notices had been served to three accused Aziz Tehseen, Baldev and Abid Araein. Aslam Pervaiz Memon and Abdul Rasheed were accused of misappropriating Rs 2.5 million and Rs 5 million respectively in contracts, he added.

Similary, he said, the Zafar Enterprises had caused a loss of Rs 64.

2 million to the Sindh government.

Meanwhile, the same court granted the National Accountability Bureau 10-day more physical remand of two accused in the Sindh Rosham Programme case connected with the fake accounts scam.

The two accused Abdul Shakoor and Abdul Sattar Qureshi were produced before the AC-I Judge after ending of their physical remand time.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor informed the court regarding the development in the investigations and prayed the judge to grant their further physical remand for recovery of relevant record from them.

The court accepted the request and extended their physical remand till October 24.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Same October From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

KP Chief Minister formally inaugurates Prime Minis ..

58 seconds ago

Children can inherit obesity from their parents: S ..

59 seconds ago

Top French Diplomat to Skip France-Turkey Euro Qua ..

1 minute ago

World Bank forecasts macroeconomic crisis in Pakis ..

27 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister constitutes party's parliamenta ..

1 minute ago

NADRA chairman appointment case adjourned till Oct ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.