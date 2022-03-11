UrduPoint.com

Six Acquitted From Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Saeed Raza on Friday acquitted six accused involved in a murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Saeed Raza on Friday acquitted six accused involved in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that the accused, including Bilal, Shahid, Rizwan, Akhter, had murdered Rizwan and Mushtaq over an old enmity.The police registered acase against the accused.

After completing arguments, the court acquitted the six accused on the benefit of the doubt.

