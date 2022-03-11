Six acquitted from murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Saeed Raza on Friday acquitted six accused involved in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that the accused, including Bilal, Shahid, Rizwan, Akhter, had murdered Rizwan and Mushtaq over an old enmity.The police registered acase against the accused.

After completing arguments, the court acquitted the six accused on the benefit of the doubt.