Six acres state land retrieved in Kot Radha Kishan area

KASUR, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha Kishan Raja Qasim Mehboob retrieved six acres state land in Chak No 59 of Baghbanpura on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the AC along with police conducted an operation in Baghbanpura area and retrieved four acres residential land and two acres agriculture land worth Rs 15 million.

He said that operation against land mafia would continue without any discrimination in the tehsil.