Open Menu

Six Active Terrorists Killed In Different Operations Held In Tank, North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Six active terrorists killed in different operations held in Tank, North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The security forces on Friday killed six active terrorists involved in various hostile and terror activities against the forces and innocent civilians amid successful operations in Tank and North Waziristan districts.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire took place between the army troops and terrorists in the general area of Manzai, Tank District on the night of June 29-30.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly, three of them were sent to hell.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

In another fierce encounter between the troops and terrorists in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District, three more terrorists were sent to hell.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens.

The sanitization of the areas were being carried out to trace and eliminate other terrorists, if any, ISPR said.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the army troops to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it added.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Tank June From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

44 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

2 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 day ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan