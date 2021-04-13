Six additional directors promoted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Six Additional Directors (BS-19) of Sindh Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department have been promoted to the post of Director ( BS-20) on regular basis with immediate effect.

Those who have been promoted include Shahabuddin Khatri, Wilayat Ali Jatoi, Zulfiqar Ali Shahani, Ms.

Samina Bhitto, Nasir Effendi and Shabana Pervez, according to a communique.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Secretary ET & NC Department Ajaz Ahmed Memon have congratulated the newly promoted Directors and have expressed their hope that they will perform their duties more efficiently and dedicatedly.