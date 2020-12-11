Six administrative officers transferred

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Establishment Division Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday notified transfers and postings of six administrative officers of Hazara division.

According to the notification, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Dr. Adil Ayub was transferred and posted to the establishment department while Miss. Sara would be the new Assistant Commissioner Khanpur.

Nawab Sameer Hussain Laghari, AC Balakot transferred and posted as AC Dera Ismail Khan, AC Dasu Kohistan Upper Anwar Akbar Khan was transferred and posted as Assistant Director KP Disaster Management Authority.

Assistant Commissioner Kolai Palis Asim Abbassi was transferred and posted to Dasu Upper Kohistan, Additional Assistant Commissioner District Hangu Noman Khan was posted as AC Kolai Palis.

All officers were directed to report to their new assignments as soon as possible.