Six Afghan Neighbors Discuss Latest Developments Via Conference Call - Islamabad

Six Afghan Neighbors Discuss Latest Developments Via Conference Call

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Six countries neighboring AfghanistanPakistan, China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan ” have discussed the situation in the Central Asian nation during a video conference, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his newly appointed Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan on Saturday and agreed to hold a virtual conference on the matter along with other neighbors.

"Pakistan hosted virtual meeting of Special Representatives/Envoys of neighbours of Afghanistan, today. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, chaired the session.

China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated," the ministry said in a statement.

The participants exchanged views on the latest developments and pointed to the need to develop "a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan," the ministry added.

The Pakistani ambassador noted that "a prosperous and peaceful" Afghanistan would contribute to the integration of regional economies, as well as enhance trade and regional connectivity.

The participants in the virtual meeting agreed to remain in close contact, the ministry added.

