Six agents rounded up over embezzlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six agents of PM's Ehsaas Kafalat Program over deduction of Rs. 2000 from actual amount Rs. 12,000 during distribution among the people

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six agents of PM's Ehsaas Kafalat Program over deduction of Rs. 2000 from actual amount Rs. 12,000 during distribution among the people.

According to ASP, City, Saad Arshad a police team, conducted raids at different centers of Ehsaas Kafalat Program and found six agents as named Abdul Shakoor, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Ali, Javeed , Altaf and Gul Muhammad involved in embezzlement as they were deducting Rs.

2000 from actual amount Rs. 12, 000 during distribution among the beneficiaries.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

