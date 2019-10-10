UrduPoint.com
Six Ambulances Added In CGH's Fleet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:33 PM

Six new ambulances equipped with latest medical equipment have been added in the fleet of the Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi which was made a state of the art hospital and comprises 500 beds, said RCB spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Six new ambulances equipped with latest medical equipment have been added in the fleet of the Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi which was made a state of the art hospital and comprises 500 beds, said RCB spokesman.

Talking to APP, he said latest machinery was procured for the hospital to cater needs of the residents.

He informed that it was a 80 bed hospital in the past and due to hectic efforts of former CEO, RCB, Dr. Saima Shah, its up-gradation project was started.

Qualified and experienced doctors were appointed purely on merit and the hospital would be made a teaching hospital. CGH Rawalpindi had become number one hospital in cantt hospitals of the country, he added.

He said the hospital was a gift for the Cantt residents from RCB.

RCB was undertaking number of initiatives to improve health care delivery system in the cantt area, he said.

All out efforts were being made to provide the quality emergency, diagnostics and therapeutic Health services to people of the area, he informed.

Under the up-gradation project the hospital, it was made a 500 bed hospital fully functional.

The RCB had prepared a plan to activate 14 departments in the hospital, including medicines, ear, nose and throat (ENT), eye, gynae, cardiology, emergency, he said adding, under the plan, the RCB would install electric incinerators in the hospital to dispose of medical waste.

Meanwhile, the facilities being provided in the hospital are being hailed by the public and they praised the RCB administration for taking measures for improving the overall condition of the hospital.

