Six Among MS THQ Hospital Dunyapur Held Over Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:09 PM

Six people among Medical Superintendent (MS) of THQ hospital Dunyapur with three clerks of its admin branch were arrested over embezzlement charges worth millions of rupees

Lodhran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Six people among Medical Superintendent (MS) of THQ hospital Dunyapur with three clerks of its admin branch were arrested over embezzlement charges worth millions of rupees.

Accused Dr iftikhar Ahmed is an officer of great 18 and working as MS of Dunyapur THQ Hospital.

Three clerks included Wajid, Zulqurnain and Ejaz were arrested from Krore Pakka Hospital, said a statement of Anti-Corruption department Lodhran on Wednesday.

The action was taken on direction of Director General of Anti Corruption Punjab Goher Nafees.

Deputy Director Investigation of Anti-Corruption Zulfikar Ali Khan said that strict measures were being carried out against corruption and related mafia.

He said investigation into the case was continued.

