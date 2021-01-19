Six animals burnt alive in kasur

Six cattle heads were burnt alive while seven others injured in a fire incident in the area of Ganda Sighwala on Monday late night

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Six cattle heads were burnt alive while seven others injured in a fire incident in the area of Ganda Sighwala on Monday late night.

According to police, the incident occurred at Haveli Gudi Klanger where a cattle pen owned by Ayub, caught fire due to short-circuiting. As a result which six animals worth Rs 1.2 million were killed while seven others sustain burn injuries.

Ganda Singhwala police were investigating.