Six Animals Burnt Alive In Kasur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:00 PM

Six animals burnt alive in kasur

Six cattle heads were burnt alive while seven others injured in a fire incident in the area of Ganda Sighwala on Monday late night

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Six cattle heads were burnt alive while seven others injured in a fire incident in the area of Ganda Sighwala on Monday late night.

According to police, the incident occurred at Haveli Gudi Klanger where a cattle pen owned by Ayub, caught fire due to short-circuiting. As a result which six animals worth Rs 1.2 million were killed while seven others sustain burn injuries.

Ganda Singhwala police were investigating.

