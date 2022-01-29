UrduPoint.com

Six Arm Holders Arrested During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 03:23 PM

Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Rawat Police held two accused Sajjad and Danish Iqbal and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Airport police arrested accused Zeeshan Ahmed and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Saddar Wah police arrested 3 accused Habibullah, Javed and Abdul Rehman and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations against those possessing illegal weapons will be further intensified.

More Stories From Pakistan

