Six arrested, 130 litres liquor seized in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The district police arrested six accused and recovered liquor, weapons from their possession.

Police said on Monday that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 6 accused, recovered 80 litres liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore and 01 revolver 32 bore from their possession.

They were identified as--Tasswar Abbas,Ramzan, Ashraf, Muhammad Imran, Umar Farooq and Asghar.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.