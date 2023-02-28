Six arrested, 1,300 kites recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Police arrested six accused and recovered 1,300 kites with chemical string rolls during a crackdown in the district on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, teams of different police stations conducted raidsand arrested six kite sellers besides recovering kites and chemical string rolls.

Cases were registered against the accused.