Six arrested, 14 cars, 52 bikes recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Lahore smashed a vehicle snatching and lifting gang, and arrested its six members besides recovering 14 cars, 52 motorcycles, seven rickshaws and one tractor worth Rs 21.8 million from their possession.

AVLS Lahore SP Aftab Phularwan said this while talking to the media at Green Town here on Tuesday.

The SP said a special police team was constituted which arrested the gangsters with stolen items.

The SP said the accused had snatched and lifted vehicles from different areas of the provincial capital.

The officer said the AVLS had submitted dozens of Challans in courts and claimed that the graphof vehicle snatching and lifting incidents had decreased after smashing the gang.