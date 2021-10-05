Six arrested; 180 litres adulterated milk discarded

District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 6 milk sellers for selling adulteration milk and sealed three shops on Charsadda Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 6 milk sellers for selling adulteration milk and sealed three shops on Charsadda Road.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan along with Veterinary Dr.

Jamal and Supervisor Naeemul Hassan conducted the laboratory analysys of the milk from various milkshop and on confirmation of the mixing of additional quantity of water, arrested six shopkeepers and discarded 180 litres milk.