Six Arrested, Bikes, Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six accused, including three members
of a bike-lifter gang, and recovered motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones and cash.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, teams of various police stations
conducted raids and caught six outlaws besides recovering seven motorcycles, a
Kalashnikov, mobile phones and cash.
Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was under way.