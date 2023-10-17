Six arrested, bikes, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six accused, including three members

of a bike-lifter gang, and recovered motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones and cash.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, teams of various police stations

conducted raids and caught six outlaws besides recovering seven motorcycles, a

Kalashnikov, mobile phones and cash.

Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was under way.