SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six accused and recovered eight cattle from their possession.

Police arrested Aslam, Zahid, Hussain, Khizar Hayyat, Saqib and Anwar besides recovering eight cattle.

The accused had confessed four cases of cattle theft during the investigation, policesources said.