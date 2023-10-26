Six arrested, drugs, NCP goods seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Pakistan Customs and Police in a joint anti-smuggling drive at the Hub check post located at the border of Sindh and Balochistan arrested six accused and recovered more than 10kg of hashish from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Pakistan Customs and Police in a joint anti-smuggling drive at the Hub check post located at the border of Sindh and Balochistan arrested six accused and recovered more than 10kg of hashish from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Thursday, during checking the agencies also recovered non-custom paid (NCP) 1060 liters of smuggled Iranian engine oil, cigarettes, Indian gutka, dried milk and other NCP goods.

The arrested accused, recovered drugs and NCP goods were handed over to Customs authorities and police for further legal proceedings.